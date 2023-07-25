Submit Release
MDC and Forest ReLeaf accepting CommuniTree program applications

Kansas City, Mo. – Neighborhood and municipal organizations can get free tree saplings for planting in their community through the Forest ReLeaf CommuniTree program. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is a partner in the program that helps communities add trees for scenery, shade, and wildlife habitat.

More than 50 varieties of trees are available. They are rooted in three-gallon containers. The trees are available on a first come, first serve basis for public or non-profit entities such as neighborhood associations, schools, Scouts, churches, cities, counties, and other community groups. They are limited to entities in Missouri communities, said Taylor Neff, MDC community forester.

The trees for the Kansas City region will be available for pickup at 6601 Swope Parkway, in Swope Park, on Tuesday, Oct. 3. For more information, contact Neff at 816-759-7305, ext. 1138, or by email at Taylor.Neff@mdc.mo.gov. Applications for the trees and information about the Forest ReLeaf Communitree program is available at https://moreleaf.org/project-communitree/.

