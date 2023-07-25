Saskatchewan Now Offering Large Training Bursaries to Support Future Paramedics

CANADA, July 25 - Released on July 25, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is now offering financial supports for individuals interested in pursuing a frontline paramedic career in Saskatchewan. Training bursaries will be available to students and new graduates of paramedic programs who commit to joining Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Saskatchewan. The bursaries will be administered by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

"Having stable and reliable emergency medical services that meet patients’ needs in our communities is a priority of our government," Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "This includes training more paramedics to work in the Saskatchewan EMS field and supporting them with incentives, especially in rural communities."

One-time funding of $530,000 will provide a total of 58 bursaries to support paramedic training for EMS providers within the province. Bursaries will range from $5,000 to $10,000.

"These bursaries demonstrate a strong commitment to the development of our health care workforce and the provision of high-quality emergency medical services," Executive Director, Provincial Clinical and Support Services-Community Care, Saskatchewan Health Authority Rod Mackenzie said. "Paramedics are a crucial component to the health care system and by investing in the education and training of paramedics, we are nurturing the next generation of dedicated health care professionals who will play a vital role in delivering critical care to our communities."

"This shows real progress in acknowledging paramedics as vital and trusted health professionals," Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan (PSCS) President Steven Skoworodko said. "Government's support to recruit and retain additional paramedics for the province is appreciated."

Paramedic training programs in Saskatchewan are primarily offered through Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Saskatchewan's regional colleges. Medavie HealthEd also provides an Advanced Care Paramedic program.

To qualify for bursaries, candidates need to meet the following criteria:

Be accepted into, or a new graduate of, a Primary Care Paramedic (PCP) and Advanced Care Paramedic (ACP) program.

Pass pre-employment screening process through the Saskatchewan Health Authority or a contracted EMS provider.

Sign a return for service agreement for a minimum of two years employment with ground EMS in Saskatchewan, operated by the SHA or a contracted EMS provider.

ACP candidates will need to sign the agreement with services currently designated as, or prioritized for, future Advanced Life Support designation.

For more details visit https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/careers-volunteering/careers/career-profiles/emergency-medical-services/paramedic-training-bursaries

Primary Care Paramedic training seats at Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Saskatchewan's regional colleges were recently increased to 252. These seats are part of a major expansion of health care training opportunities with more than 550 new training seats in 18 high demand health occupations announced earlier this year. All new Primary Care Paramedic training seats will be available in fall 2023.

In 2023-24, nearly $100 million is being invested into Saskatchewan's Health Human Resources (HHR) Action Plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain more health care professionals. Details on health care opportunities, how to access them and more information on the province's HHR Action Plan are available at saskatchewan.ca/HHR.

