Verve Group and Turkcell empower buyers to target audience segments in Turkey while respecting user privacy
Turkcell’s AdPlus platform leverages Verve DSP as a whitelabel solutionNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Verve Group today announced a demand partnership with Turkcell, Turkey’s leading telecommunications and technology services provider, that will enable ad buyers to access impactful ad inventory and reach desired audiences in Turkey.
By using Verve DSP as a whitelabel solution for its AdPlus platform Turkcell will give buyers the flexibility to activate campaigns of any size and budget, using rich data assets, acquired through privacy-compliant means, to inform audience targeting and deliver results without the need to rely on third-party cookies. With Turkcell becoming a key player in Turkey’s programmatic ecosystem, this partnership helps advertisers, agencies, and SMEs tap locally sourced data segments and address the challenges of cookie deprecation.
Evgeny Popov at Verve Group commented, “Verve Group’s privacy-centric vision for programmatic advertising is reflected in our commitment to building anonymised targeting tools, acquiring companies that specialise in cookieless technologies, and collaborating with businesses that share our ambitions. Our partnership with Turkcell furthers our mission to help buyers across the globe achieve scale and relevance while upholding our commitment to consumer privacy and adhering to data regulations.”
Gökhan Yüksektepe, Digital Communication & Advertising Director at Turkcell commented, “With Verve DSP, our AdPlus platform gives buyers a fully customisable DSP that meets all of their campaign needs. From planning through to reporting, this partnership makes programmatic buying a streamlined experience and lets buyers tailor their strategies to their specific requirements.”
About Verve Group (www.verve.com)
Verve Group has created a more efficient and privacy-focused way to buy and monetize advertising. Verve Group is an ecosystem of demand and supply technologies fusing data, media, and technology together to deliver results and growth to both advertisers and publishers–no matter the screen or location, no matter who, what, or where a customer is. With 30 offices across the globe and with an eye on servicing forward-thinking advertising customers, Verve Group’s solutions are trusted by more than 90 of the United States’ top 100 advertisers, 4,000 publishers globally, and the world’s top demand-side platforms. Verve Group is a subsidiary of Media and Games Invest (MGI).
About Turkcell
Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 4 countries – Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY17.3 billion revenue in Q123 with total assets of TRY109.8 billion as of March 31, 2023. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey.
Mark Naples
WIT Strategy
+1 646-265-7372
email us here