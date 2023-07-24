2023-2024 Iowa Bicycle Map now available

Posted on: July 24, 2023

AMES, Iowa – July 24, 2023 – The 2023-2024 Iowa Bicycle Map is now available in both paper and digital formats.

You can get your free paper version of the map at all Iowa Department of Transportation rest areas and Iowa welcome centers. You can order a paper copy online. The digital versions of the map are available at Iowa Bikes (Bike Map) - Iowa DOT.

This popular publication highlights bike-friendly routes when traveling on two wheels through Iowa by identifying bike trails and traffic levels on all paved roads. The map also includes insets of Iowa's 16 largest cities.

If you are riding your bicycle on a public road, you have all the same rights as motor vehicle drivers. You are also required to know and obey all the same traffic laws and rules of the road. A section of the map is dedicated to highlighting some of the rules of the road to help you understand your rights and responsibilities. Safety is always the first priority, so if you are riding, please always wear a helmet, use lights at night, and watch out for road hazards like parallel-slat stormwater grates, gravel, sand, and debris.

Contact: Garrett Pedersen at 515-239-1027 or [email protected]