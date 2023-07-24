Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,612 in the last 365 days.

2023-2024 Iowa Bicycle Map now available

Posted on: July 24, 2023


AMES, Iowa – July 24, 2023 – The 2023-2024 Iowa Bicycle Map is now available in both paper and digital formats.

Iowa Bicycle Map coverYou can get your free paper version of the map at all Iowa Department of Transportation rest areas and Iowa welcome centers. You can order a paper copy online.  The digital versions of the map are available at Iowa Bikes (Bike Map) - Iowa DOT.

This popular publication highlights bike-friendly routes when traveling on two wheels through Iowa by identifying bike trails and traffic levels on all paved roads. The map also includes insets of Iowa's 16 largest cities.

If you are riding your bicycle on a public road, you have all the same rights as motor vehicle drivers. You are also required to know and obey all the same traffic laws and rules of the road. A section of the map is dedicated to highlighting some of the rules of the road to help you understand your rights and responsibilities. Safety is always the first priority, so if you are riding, please always wear a helmet, use lights at night, and watch out for road hazards like parallel-slat stormwater grates, gravel, sand, and debris.

#

Contact: Garrett Pedersen at 515-239-1027 or [email protected]

 

You just read:

2023-2024 Iowa Bicycle Map now available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more