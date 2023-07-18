Forethought Advances Email-Based Customer Support with New Product Enhancements

The Solve Email product allows support teams to customize automated email responses with control over brand tone, segmentation, and templates.

Forethought, the leading generative AI for customer support automation, today announced the launch of its enhanced Solve Email product. With this release, Forethought brings groundbreaking capabilities to the customer support experience.

Since Forethought’s inception, its products have used Large Language Models (LLMs) to deliver best-in-class customer support experiences. With these new Solve Email enhancements, customer support teams can automate accurate customer support responses through the email channel.

The Solve Email product allows support teams to customize automated email responses with control over brand tone, segmentation, and templates. Support teams can also enhance productivity with advanced email workflows. Conversational or event-based automation is streamlined through API integrations of enterprise systems, and comprehensive analytics allow for optimized email interactions by providing deep insights into intent-specific performance metrics. With the email automations configuration, customers can control which tickets they’d like Solve Email to respond to or delay responses as needed.

“We’re excited to dramatically expand the capabilities of our Solve Email product,” says EJ Liao, VP of Product at Forethought. “Our customers can now automate email support with customizable responses and actions. Solve Email also provides comprehensive analytics that allow support leaders to dive deep into performance metrics to optimize email-based support interactions.”

Learn more about Forethought Solve here: https://forethought.ai/platform/solve/.

About Forethought

Launched in 2018, Forethought is a leading generative AI company providing customer service automation that helps support teams maximize efficiency and productivity. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing generative AI, powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing cases, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge—all from one platform.