Generative AI Leader Forethought Enhances Suite With Agent Response Generation

Agent Response Generation, a new product enhancement in Forethought’s Assist product, brings the full power of generative AI to the support agent experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forethought, the leading generative AI for customer support automation, today announced the launch of Agent Response Generation, adding additional generative AI capabilities to its Assist product. As the world’s leading generative AI suite for customer support, Forethought brings groundbreaking capabilities to the customer support experience.

Since Forethought’s inception, its products have used Large Language Models (LLMs) to deliver best-in-class customer support experiences. By continuing to enhance these capabilities within the Assist product, customer support agents are empowered to generate relevant, useful responses to support tickets within their help desk. Assist’s new generative AI capabilities use past ticket content and current ticket context to generate the most accurate response, then allows agents to instantly adjust the length or format of the response. By fine-tuning responses on customers’ own support ticket data, auto-generated responses are consistent and accurate.

“We’re thrilled to offer more generative AI capabilities with this innovative ticket management feature. One of the standout aspects of this feature is the nuanced control over tone it offers organizations. By leveraging various data sources, including past tickets and current ticket content, agents are empowered to deliver exceptional customer support efficiently and effectively.”, says EJ Liao, VP of Product at Forethought.

“We’ve loved seeing several customer experience pioneers engaging with Agent Response Generation with great success,” said Dave Ginsburg, Chief Customer Officer at Forethought. “Consistent and accurate responses have helped reduce support costs by freeing up agents’ time, resulting in a better agent experience. By dramatically improving resolution times, the customer experience has also improved.”

To learn more about Forethought, visit the webpage at https://forethought.ai/.

About Forethought

Launched in 2018, Forethought is a leading generative AI company providing customer service automation that helps support teams maximize efficiency and productivity. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing generative AI, powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing cases, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge—all from one platform.