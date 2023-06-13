Generative AI Leader Forethought Enhances Suite With New Discover Capabilities

Forethought Discover: Your AI advisor generating proactive insights, recommendations, and content

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forethought, the leading generative AI for customer support automation, today announced the launch of new generative AI capabilities in its Discover product. This includes Knowledge Article Generation, which enables customers to automate knowledge base management. As the world’s leading generative AI suite for customer support, Forethought brings groundbreaking capabilities to the customer support experience with this release.

Since Forethought’s inception, its products have used Large Language Models (LLMs) to deliver best-in-class customer support experiences. Its Discover product maximizes deflection with optimized workflows and unlocks game-changing insights with comprehensive analytics. With these new enhancements bringing more SupportGPT™ technology to Discover, customer support teams can also save time and increase self-serve rates by automating knowledge base management. By proactively detecting gaps in their knowledge base, generative AI instantly drafts new articles within customers’ help desks.

Customer support pioneer iFIT is among the first to leverage the new Knowledge Article Generation feature of Discover. “We’ve loved the new Knowledge Article Generation feature of Discover. The ability to easily understand where our knowledge base has gaps, then be able to effortlessly fill those gaps with new knowledge articles is a game changer.” said Dustin Auman, Operations Manager at iFIT.

“We’re thrilled to announce these new generative AI capabilities with our Discover product,” says Sambhav Galada, Sr. Product Manager at Forethought. “Discover acts as your AI advisor by generating proactive insights, recommendations, and content. With the new Knowledge Article Generation feature, support teams can keep knowledge bases up to date with proactive gap detection and effortlessly create new articles with generative AI. Now companies can maintain dynamic knowledge bases that are always current, offering unparalleled support to their customers.”

About Forethought

Launched in 2018, Forethought is a leading generative AI company providing customer service automation that helps support teams maximize efficiency and productivity. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing generative AI, powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing cases, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge—all from one platform.