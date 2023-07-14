SDDOT to Host Public Meeting for Interstate 29 Corridor Study

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 14, 2023

Contacts: Steve Gramm – SDDOT, 605-773-3281 or Jon Markt – HDR, 402-399-1080

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. – On Thursday, July 20, 2023, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house to introduce the Interstate 29 Corridor Study and gather public input to help shape the vision for the corridor. The event will consist of a presentation and interactive activities.

The public meeting open house will be held at City Hall, located at 504 River Dr. in North Sioux City from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. (CT). The goal of this public meeting open house is to gather input on issues and needs to be addressed as part of this study along the I-29 corridor. This information will help the study team shape the long-range vision for the corridor and create a plan to help guide future corridor projects.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this public meeting open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the public meeting open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For those not able to attend the public meeting, informational materials and an opportunity to provide written comment will be available on the study website at https://i29corridorsd.com beginning Thursday, July 20, 2023. Comments will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

For further information regarding this study, contact Steve Gramm with SDDOT at 605-773-3281 or via email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us or Jon Markt with HDR at 402-399-1080 or via email at jonathan.markt@hdrinc.com.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.