SDDOT Providing Interactive Public Engagement Opportunities for Tentative 2027-2030 STIP

For Immediate Release

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Contact:

Levi Briggs, STIP Coordinator, 605-773-3590

PIERRE, S.D. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will offer virtual and in-person public engagement options for the Tentative 2027-2030 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). All Tentative 2027-2030 STIP information will be available through an innovative, highly interactive, virtual meeting room on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/tentative-statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip.

“Our virtual STIP engagement options allow people across the state to actively participate in this important planning process at their own convenience,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “Members of the public are invited to attend one of the scheduled virtual STIP meetings via Zoom. They can also utilize the interactive virtual meeting room to review project information, explore maps, and submit comments or questions. These flexible virtual formats enhance public engagement opportunities with the goal to advance South Dakota’s public transportation system today and for future generations.”

About the STIP:

The STIP is a four-year program listing projects developed through the coordinated efforts of the SDDOT, Transportation Commission, state and federal agencies, local and tribal governments, metropolitan planning organizations, public agencies, transportation providers, citizens, and other interested parties. The program identifies highway and intermodal improvements to preserve, renovate, and enhance South Dakota's transportation system.

Engagement Options:

Two live virtual Zoom presentations will be provided to share statewide project information for the Tentative 2027-2030 STIP.

The public is invited to join SDDOT staff at a physical location for the two STIP Zoom meetings at one of the four SDDOT locations listed below:

Aberdeen Region Office – 2735 U.S. Highway 12 in Aberdeen;

SDDOT – Becker Hansen Building – 700 E. Broadway Ave. in Pierre;

Rapid City Region Office – 2300 Eglin St. in Rapid City; and

Sioux Falls Area Office – 5316 W. 60th St. North in Sioux Falls.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

STIP Virtual Meeting Room:

Find complete information about the Tentative 2027-2030 STIP, including maps and reports by region at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/tentative-statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip.

The SDDOT begins the yearly update of the STIP in mid-April, however, public input is welcome year-round. If you have any suggestions you would like to offer concerning improvements to the state's transportation system, please direct them to Levi Briggs, STIP Coordinator at 605-773-3590.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-