Reconstruction Project Underway on Interstate 90 at Piedmont (Exit 46)

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Contact:

Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-209-3388

PIEDMONT, S.D. – A reconstruction project on Interstate 90 at Piedmont (exit 46) began in mid- June 2026. Crews are currently building the new eastbound ramps at exit 46 and are also working along Elk Creek Road and Sturgis Road.

The project includes the full reconstruction of exit 46 and portions of Elk Creek Road and Sturgis Road in Piedmont. This is a multi‑phased project. The initial phase includes the realignment of Elk Creek Road, reconstruction of a portion of Sturgis Road, construction of the new exit 46 ramps, and partial construction of the new bridges over I-90 and the railroad. This phase is anticipated to be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

The second phase is scheduled to begin in March 2027, and to be completed by November 2027. This phase will include completing the bridges over I-90 and the railroad, opening the new interchange to traffic, demolishing the existing interchange, and reconstructing the westbound lanes of I-90 near exit 44.

The final phase is planned to begin in February 2028, and will include reconstruction of the eastbound lanes of I‑90. This phase will continue through the overall completion of the project.

Featured Project Page:

Find additional information, construction timelines, and project maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i90exit46.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on major traffic changes on the reconstruction project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “I90Exit46” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

The prime contractor for this $77.7 million project is Heavy Constructors, Inc. of Rapid City, SD. The overall project completion date is December 2028.



About SDDOT:

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For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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