Paving Project Scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 27 South of Langford

For Immediate Release:

Friday, June 26, 2026

Contact:

Robert Ward, Aberdeen Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

LANGFORD, S.D. – On Monday, June 29, 2026, an asphalt concrete paving project is scheduled to being on S.D. Highway 27, approximately two miles south of Langford. This operation is part of a larger asphalt paving project on Highway 27 in the Aberdeen region. The contractor will begin cold milling and then pave asphalt concrete when the cold milling is completed on this 14-mile stretch.

Traffic Impacts:

During paving operations, traffic will be reduced to one lane. Traffic will be guided through the work zone with flaggers and a pilot car during the paving operations.

The prime contractor for this $4.2 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Odessa, MN.

The expected completion date for the asphalt paving by Langford is Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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