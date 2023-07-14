New Haven Barracks / MV Crash / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation

CASE#: 23B5002692

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/13/23 at 2126 hours

STREET: Lake Dunmore Road

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fernville Road

TOWN: Leicester

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ethan Poploski

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ripton, VT

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

VIOLATIONS: DUI #1; Negligent Operation

PASSENGER: Alexander Sheldrick

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

INJURIES: Suspected Serious

VEHICLE YEAR: 1985

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/13/23 at approximately 2126 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lake Dunmore Road in the Town of Leicester.

Upon arrival, the operator of the motor vehicle was identified as Ethan Poploski (22) of Ripton, VT. Investigation revealed Poploski was traveling north on Lake Dunmore Road and had crossed the centerline. Poploski then overcorrected, left the roadway, and struck a tree head on. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Alexander Sheldrick (24) of Salisbury, VT. Sheldrick sustained suspected serious injuries as a result of the crash.

While speaking with Poploski, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Poploski was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Poploski was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date for DUI #1 and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/31/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.