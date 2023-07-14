New Haven Barracks / MV Crash / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation
CASE#: 23B5002692
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/13/23 at 2126 hours
STREET: Lake Dunmore Road
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fernville Road
TOWN: Leicester
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ethan Poploski
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ripton, VT
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
VIOLATIONS: DUI #1; Negligent Operation
PASSENGER: Alexander Sheldrick
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
INJURIES: Suspected Serious
VEHICLE YEAR: 1985
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/13/23 at approximately 2126 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lake Dunmore Road in the Town of Leicester.
Upon arrival, the operator of the motor vehicle was identified as Ethan Poploski (22) of Ripton, VT. Investigation revealed Poploski was traveling north on Lake Dunmore Road and had crossed the centerline. Poploski then overcorrected, left the roadway, and struck a tree head on. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Alexander Sheldrick (24) of Salisbury, VT. Sheldrick sustained suspected serious injuries as a result of the crash.
While speaking with Poploski, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Poploski was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Poploski was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date for DUI #1 and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/31/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.