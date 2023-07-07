Hinman Settler Rd, Brownington 6/10-6/12

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – Road Closure / Traffic Notification

Hinman Settler Rd between Parker Rd and the Strawberry Farm located near 3645 Hinman Settler Rd in Brownington will be shut down between 6am-3:30pm on Monday through Wednesday (6/10-6/12) for road work in an effort to widen the roadway near the bend.

Please be advised that detours may be necessary to traverse this area. Drive safely.

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173