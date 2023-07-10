Global Digital Acceleration Company Making Science Wins Two Gold Google Marketing Partner Awards
The Global Certified GMP Partner and Digital Acceleration Company was recognized for its proprietary and innovative tech-enabled campaigns
We are honored for the recognition and to receive these awards from Google...with our expertise and commitment to innovation, we will continue to pursue growth and optimization for our clients.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Making Science, an international technology company and leading provider of AI-powered digital marketing and Google Cloud Plus Ads solutions, today announced it was awarded two Gold Google Marketing Partner Awards for the company’s work with hospitality client RIU and leveraging its proprietary platform, ad-machina (natural language generation tech for Google Ads and SA360) for other notable clients.
— Jason Downie, Making Science US CEO
The Google Marketing Partner Awards recognize the best success stories of Google partners as demonstrated through the partners’ marketing campaigns. The award criteria analyze how partners leverage technology to achieve the objectives of developing industry solutions, promoting digital transformation, and expanding the use of “full-funnel” campaigns.
Making Science submitted its work with RIU, which required pushing boundaries while innovating and remaining data-driven and privacy-compliant. For RIU, the challenge was to direct customer acquisition campaigns toward more profitable users without losing conversion volume.
To accomplish this goal, Making Science developed a solution to collect, organize, and activate secure, structured data to serve as the foundation of its strategic marketing efforts. The team also designed and built a data architecture on Google Cloud that offered flexibility and adaptability. The work resulted in a 99% increase in bookings with 45% more investment.
Additionally, Iberostar and other tourism clients leveraged Making Science’s technology, ad-machina and Gauss Smart Advertising, which enable a more personalized user experience and lead to higher transaction volume and overall sales. In fact, Iberostar activated automated messages with real-time offers, which led to a 330% increase in ROAS.
“We are honored for the recognition and to receive these awards from Google,” commented Making Science US CEO Jason Downie. “Making Science is well-versed in all things related to Google and its entire suite of marketing and cloud-related services, and with our expertise and commitment to innovation, we will continue to pursue growth and optimization of our clients’ marketing efforts and their budgets.”
Making Science is a fully certified GMP partner and recently hired three C-level executives to expand the company’s presence within the US and continue helping clients navigate the changing data landscape, digital acceleration, and the Google Marketing Platform.
About Making Science
Making Science is an international digital acceleration company with over 1,200 employees and a presence in 14 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Georgia, Germany, and the US. Making Science focuses on digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and cloud services. As a consulting partner with Local Planet, the world’s largest network of independent media agencies, Making Science provides digital, technology, and performance marketing for an international audience. Additionally, the company launched Making Science-Sweeft, a global staff augmentation solutions division, which provides enterprises with access to highly skilled tech talent.
In the FT1000: Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2022, Making Science was ranked 15th in the “Technology” category and was recognized as the fastest-growing company in the technology sector. Committed to supporting ESG initiatives, Making Science is a member of the Climate Pledge, the UN Global Compact, and the Pledge1% initiative, which supports community-based non-profit organizations committed to making a major impact on the future.
