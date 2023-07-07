MACAU, July 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for March - May 2023 increased by 0.1% over the previous period (February - April 2023) to 251.4. The index for Taipa & Coloane (258.1) rose by 0.6% while that for the Macao Peninsula (249.7) dropped by 0.1%.

The index for existing residential units (269.9) went up by 0.1%; the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (309.8) rose by 0.5%, whereas the index for those in the Macao Peninsula (259.9) was similar to the previous period. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old and for those between 11 and 20 years old increased by 2.7% and 1.9% respectively, whereas the index for those over 20 years old dipped by 0.7%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (285.6) decreased by 1.8%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres or more and for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres went up by 2.6% and 0.5% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres dropped by 0.9%.

In comparison with March - May 2022, the overall residential property price index fell by 3.1%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 3.7% and 0.4% respectively.