Basis Technologies and Audigent Empower Advertisers with Thousands of First-Party Data Driven PMP Deals
Premier partnership to provide marketers with access to additional 2,500 private marketplace deals through Basis programmatic ad platformNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Basis Technologies, a leading provider of programmatic and workflow automation software for marketing and advertising, today announced the launch of a major curated marketplace in partnership with Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform.
Hundreds of PMP deals are available immediately in Audigent’s curated marketplace through the Basis programmatic ad platform, ensuring that advertisers can continue to reach consumers and drive performance amid the recent closure of MediaMath. Audigent and Basis plan to grow the Curated Marketplace throughout 2023, making a comprehensive library of more than 2,500 PMP deals available to advertisers by Q4.
“Advertisers rely on Audigent to provide quality work in curating high value publishers and inventory in private marketplace deals,” said Tyler Kelly, President, Basis Technologies. “We’re advancing our partnership with Audigent, the industry leader in curation, to rapidly expand our PMP deal library. Basis Technologies is ensuring that more advertisers and agencies have immediate access to inventory that harnesses first-party data to drive precision, scale, and effectiveness in their campaigns.”
Basis is a top-rated omnichannel DSP complete with programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals. Its users can now leverage Audigent’s industry-leading SmartPMP™ product, giving advertisers access to premium first-party data partners including Condé Nast, Warner Music Group, a360 Media, Penske Media Corporation and Fandom, as well as trusted data providers like Equifax, Experian, Epsilon and TransUnion.
Buyers in Basis will also have access to ContextualPMPs™, which take advantage of Audigent’s next-generation 2.0 semantic stack, as well as CognitvePMPs™ built around predictive data in partnership with Comscore and The Weather Company, an IBM Business.
In addition to hundreds of deals available immediately, Basis users can work with Audigent to create bespoke curated PMPs specific to their brand, product, and campaign needs. Popular bespoke solutions include: KPI-specific (high CTR, high viewability, low CPA), channel specific (CTV, mobile, OLV) and industry specific marketplaces (auto, healthcare, CPG/retail, financial services) - all focused on scalable targeting and premium inventory.
“The programmatic landscape has come to rely on curated marketplaces to drive value, scale and performance, and this initiative with Basis ensures continuity for many of our advertiser partners currently navigating the rapidly-changing landscape,” said Drew Stein, co-founder and CEO of Audigent. “We’re excited to work with Basis Technologies to expand and include Audigent’s curated marketplaces and solutions to their already robust programmatic offering. We appreciate Basis and our own tech team’s tremendous efforts to immediately turn on these top deals which have proven to be so valuable to so many clients and ecosystem partners.”
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
About Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies (https://basis.com) is a leading provider of programmatic and workflow automation software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis’ platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com.
