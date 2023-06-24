Scott Miller Hill, decades in the making, well underway for completion

Work is well underway on a major construction project on US 33 in Roane County. The Scott Miller Hill project creates an approximately 4.3-mile bypass on US 35 from Tuckers Run to Middle Fork.



The more than $40 million project eliminates several bad curves and is designed to improve access and promote business growth in Roane County and the town of Spencer. Kanawha Stone of Poca was awarded the construction contract in 2020.



“We’ve waited way too long for projects like this,” said West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “When Governor Justice came in with his big, bold vision for the Roads to Prosperity, he set us on a path to doing all these great things on our highways, taking care of decades upon decades of underinvestment in our infrastructure.”