US 60 closed near Dupont chemical plant

All four lanes of US 60 are closed near the Dupont chemical plant in Kanawha County due to a downed power line.
 
AEP is on the way to the scene. Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies will control traffic until repairs can be made.
 
Repairs are expected to take approximately 30 minutes.

