Bridge on Roane County Route 26, Lick Fork Road, Will be Closed Indefinitely on Monday, December 30, 2024

The bridge on Roane County Route 26, Lick Fork Road, will be closed indefinitely, at milepost 5.7, on Monday December 30, 2024, due to structural damage.
 
The bridge will be closed until repairs can be made or temporary bridge installed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
 
Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule.

