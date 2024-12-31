Lane Closure on WV 2, in Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Page Content A portion of WV 2, near the interchange of Interstate 470 in Wheeling, will have the one northbound lane closed, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, for diesel fuel clean-up. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​ ​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.