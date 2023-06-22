Great Place to Work® Names Bombora One of the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York
B2B Intent Data Leader Places #37 for 2023
Part of our mission is to put people first, and the honors from Great Place to Work confirm that our efforts are paying off. Bombora’s employees are directly responsible for our success.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in New York™. This is Bombora’s second time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at #37 — up from #45 in 2022. Earning a spot means that Bombora is one of the best companies to work for in the Big Apple. Bombora was also Certified™ by Great Place to Work® this year, the third year in a row that the company earned that certification.
— Bombora CEO and Cofounder Erik Matlick
The Best Workplaces in New York™ award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 170,000 employees from companies eligible for the New York list. In that survey, 96% of Bombora’s employees said Bombora is a great place to work. This number is 33 points higher than at the average U.S. company.
“Our team works hard to ensure that every Bombora employee feels engaged — contributing to something larger than themselves,” said Bombora CEO and Co-founder Erik Matlick. “Part of our mission is to put people first, and the honors we’ve received from Great Place to Work confirm that our efforts are paying off. Bombora’s employees are directly responsible for our success as a company. We’re glad they believe in what we do, and we look forward to many more years of making Bombora a great place to work as we grow.”
Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
About the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing ™
Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing ™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
