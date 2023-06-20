Senate Bill 832 Printer's Number 922

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Committee." The Independent Energy Office Selection and

Organization Committee.

"Director." The Director of the Independent Energy Office.

"Office." The Independent Energy Office established under

section 4302 (relating to office established).

§ 4302. Office established.

The Independent Energy Office is established as a nonpartisan

independent agency.

§ 4303. Duties of office.

(a) Mandatory.--The office shall:

(1) Plan recommendations that cover coal, natural gas

and oil, electric power, energy efficiency, solar, wind,

hydro, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas and renewable

natural gas.

(2) Analyze policies, regulations and laws that relate

to energy generation, production or distribution.

(3) Provide at least one Statewide energy report each

legislative session presented to the General Assembly.

(4) Formulate and review the use of fossil, renewable

and energy efficiency initiatives designed to advance energy

resource development opportunities and provide energy

services to businesses, communities and homeowners in this

Commonwealth.

(b) Discretionary.--The office may:

(1) Provide independent studies on other State energy

policies to recommend to the Commonwealth.

(2) Track energy use, production and generation

20230SB0832PN0922 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30