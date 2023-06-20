Senate Bill 832 Printer's Number 922
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Committee." The Independent Energy Office Selection and
Organization Committee.
"Director." The Director of the Independent Energy Office.
"Office." The Independent Energy Office established under
section 4302 (relating to office established).
§ 4302. Office established.
The Independent Energy Office is established as a nonpartisan
independent agency.
§ 4303. Duties of office.
(a) Mandatory.--The office shall:
(1) Plan recommendations that cover coal, natural gas
and oil, electric power, energy efficiency, solar, wind,
hydro, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas and renewable
natural gas.
(2) Analyze policies, regulations and laws that relate
to energy generation, production or distribution.
(3) Provide at least one Statewide energy report each
legislative session presented to the General Assembly.
(4) Formulate and review the use of fossil, renewable
and energy efficiency initiatives designed to advance energy
resource development opportunities and provide energy
services to businesses, communities and homeowners in this
Commonwealth.
(b) Discretionary.--The office may:
(1) Provide independent studies on other State energy
policies to recommend to the Commonwealth.
(2) Track energy use, production and generation
20230SB0832PN0922 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30