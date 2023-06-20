Senate Bill 836 Printer's Number 925
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - or the approval of an instructor or school director shall
be suspended. If the certification or approval is
suspended, the hearing examiner shall recommend a period
of suspension which may be approved by the commission. At
the end of the period of suspension, the police officer
[or], instructor or school director may reapply for
certification or approval.
(ii) A police officer [or], instructor or school
director whose certification or approval is revoked
before, on or after the effective date of this paragraph
may apply to the commission for reinstatement no sooner
than one year following the date of revocation.
(iii) The commission shall develop standards and
guidelines to determine whether certification or approval
shall be reinstated. Separate standards shall be
developed for suspension and revocations.
* * *
(7.1) To require any individual applying to the
commission to attend basic police training at a school, or an
individual applying to the commission for certification as a
police officer or any individual applying to the commission
for approval as an instructor or school director to submit
fingerprints and other identifying information to the
Pennsylvania State Police. The Pennsylvania State Police
shall submit the fingerprints to the Federal Bureau of
Investigation for the purpose of a national criminal record
check and the Pennsylvania State Police shall check the
fingerprints against the Pennsylvania State Police central
repository for the purposes of obtaining a criminal history
record check. The following shall apply:
