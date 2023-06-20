Senate Bill 836 Printer's Number 925

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - or the approval of an instructor or school director shall

be suspended. If the certification or approval is

suspended, the hearing examiner shall recommend a period

of suspension which may be approved by the commission. At

the end of the period of suspension, the police officer

[or], instructor or school director may reapply for

certification or approval.

(ii) A police officer [or], instructor or school

director whose certification or approval is revoked

before, on or after the effective date of this paragraph

may apply to the commission for reinstatement no sooner

than one year following the date of revocation.

(iii) The commission shall develop standards and

guidelines to determine whether certification or approval

shall be reinstated. Separate standards shall be

developed for suspension and revocations.

* * *

(7.1) To require any individual applying to the

commission to attend basic police training at a school, or an

individual applying to the commission for certification as a

police officer or any individual applying to the commission

for approval as an instructor or school director to submit

fingerprints and other identifying information to the

Pennsylvania State Police. The Pennsylvania State Police

shall submit the fingerprints to the Federal Bureau of

Investigation for the purpose of a national criminal record

check and the Pennsylvania State Police shall check the

fingerprints against the Pennsylvania State Police central

repository for the purposes of obtaining a criminal history

record check. The following shall apply:

20230SB0836PN0925 - 3 -

