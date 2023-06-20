Senate Bill 712 Printer's Number 930
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 784
PRINTER'S NO. 930
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
712
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, BOSCOLA, DUSH,
BREWSTER, SCHWANK AND J. WARD, MAY 26, 2023
SENATOR BROOKS, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, AS AMENDED,
JUNE 20, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of September 26, 1951 (P.L.1539, No.389),
entitled "An act defining clinical laboratory; regulating the
operation of the same; requiring such laboratories to obtain
permits, and to be operated under the direct supervision of
qualified persons; imposing certain duties upon the
Department of Health; and providing penalties," FURTHER
PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS AND FOR EXEMPTIONS AND providing
for advertisements for laboratory tests AND FOR SOURCE PLASMA
DONATION CENTER; and abrogating a regulation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of September 26, 1951 (P.L.1539, No.389),
known as The Clinical Laboratory Act, is amended by adding a
section to read:
SECTION 1. SECTION 2 OF THE ACT OF SEPTEMBER 26, 1951
(P.L.1539, NO.389), KNOWN AS THE CLINICAL LABORATORY ACT, IS
AMENDED BY ADDING DEFINITIONS TO READ:
SECTION 2. DEFINITIONS.--THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND PHRASES
WHEN USED IN THIS ACT SHALL HAVE THE MEANINGS GIVEN TO THEM IN
THIS SECTION UNLESS THE CONTEXT CLEARLY INDICATES OTHERWISE:
