Senate Bill 712 Printer's Number 930

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 784

PRINTER'S NO. 930

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

712

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, BOSCOLA, DUSH,

BREWSTER, SCHWANK AND J. WARD, MAY 26, 2023

SENATOR BROOKS, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, AS AMENDED,

JUNE 20, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of September 26, 1951 (P.L.1539, No.389),

entitled "An act defining clinical laboratory; regulating the

operation of the same; requiring such laboratories to obtain

permits, and to be operated under the direct supervision of

qualified persons; imposing certain duties upon the

Department of Health; and providing penalties," FURTHER

PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS AND FOR EXEMPTIONS AND providing

for advertisements for laboratory tests AND FOR SOURCE PLASMA

DONATION CENTER; and abrogating a regulation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of September 26, 1951 (P.L.1539, No.389),

known as The Clinical Laboratory Act, is amended by adding a

section to read:

SECTION 1. SECTION 2 OF THE ACT OF SEPTEMBER 26, 1951

(P.L.1539, NO.389), KNOWN AS THE CLINICAL LABORATORY ACT, IS

AMENDED BY ADDING DEFINITIONS TO READ:

SECTION 2. DEFINITIONS.--THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND PHRASES

WHEN USED IN THIS ACT SHALL HAVE THE MEANINGS GIVEN TO THEM IN

THIS SECTION UNLESS THE CONTEXT CLEARLY INDICATES OTHERWISE:

* * *

<--

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21