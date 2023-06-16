UM builds e-learning platform for Portuguese learners to study grammar

MACAU, June 16 - The Department of Portuguese of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Macau (UM) has built ple8ple, an e-learning platform for Portuguese language learners to study grammar. The platform integrates grammatical knowledge with practical usage to create a real-world language environment, making grammar learning fun and practical.

Funded by the Education Fund of the Macao SAR government (project reference number: CP-UMAC-2021-01), the platform (http://ple8ple.fah.um.edu.mo) targets Chinese speakers who learn Portuguese as a foreign language. At this stage, the platform offers 20 modules covering grammar from the A1 to B1 level defined by the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) and the Framework of Reference for Teaching Portuguese Abroad. Each module is based on a specific context as the theme, from which grammatical content is introduced. To help Portuguese learners better grasp the content, the platform provides bilingual explanations in Chinese and Portuguese, and the content is arranged from beginner to advanced level. Each section offers a variety of exercises, allowing learners to practise listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills in different ways and consolidate their grammatical knowledge.

The platform allows users to practise and apply their language skills and self-assess their learning progress, enabling them to become independent learners. Thanks to its originality, flexibility and effectiveness, the department believes that the platform will be well received by Portuguese learners.

For enquiries, please contact the Department of Portuguese, Faculty of Arts and Humanities of UM, by email fah.portuguese@um.edu.mo, or by phone (853) 8822 8181/8931.