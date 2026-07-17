2026GMBPF Spotlights New Business Opportunities in Senior Wellness, with High Turnout Reflecting Platform Effectiveness

MACAU, July 17 - The 2026 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2026GMBPF), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, will take place from 6 to 9 August at Cotai Expo Hall A, The Venetian Macao. This year marks the fair’s milestone 18th anniversary. As a professional trade fair accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the GMBPF is themed “New Opportunities in the Silver Economy, A New Chapter in Healthy Living” this year. It will bring together high-quality products from Guangdong, Macao, and countries and regions along the Belt and Road, building a one-stop trade platform to promote the development of the physical and mental wellness industry through product showcases and targeted business matching.

17 years of strengthening economic and trade ties between Guangdong and Macao to foster comprehensive co-operation between Guangdong and Macao enterprises

Since its inception in 2009, the GMBPF has been a flagship platform for traders to discover and source quality products from Guangdong and Macao. It has gradually evolved from a product exhibition and sales platform into a comprehensive economic and trade event that integrates industry matching and business co-operation. In line with industry trends, previous editions of the fair have featured distinctive themes such as ready-made dishes, smart home appliances, China-chic consumer goods, and big health, continuously fostering co-operation between Guangdong and Macao enterprises.

The four-day 2025GMBPF was a resounding success, attracting over 400 exhibiting enterprises and recording an attendance of more than 100,000 visitors. Over 400 business matching sessions were organised on-site, facilitating 23 co-operation agreements.

Enthusiastic participation of exhibitors showing the effectiveness of the GMBPF platform: Guangdong, Macao, and overseas traders achieving steady business expansion

Previous editions have attracted enthusiastic participation, demonstrating the value of the GMBPF in expanding markets in the Chinese Mainland, Macao, and overseas. Many Guangdong-based enterprises have participated in the fair year after year. One industrial enterprise from Guangdong has exhibited for 17 consecutive years, a testament to the GMBPF’s comprehensive support in supply-demand matching, distribution channel development, and policy consultation. Leveraging Macao’s unique strengths as a co-operation platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, the enterprise is constantly exploring overseas business opportunities.

Some Macao enterprises have also been actively participating in the GMBPF, steadily expanding their customer base. According to a local consumer goods enterprise that has exhibited in the GMBPF for many consecutive years, it has achieved a turnover increase by 20% to 30% through the event. Meanwhile, a local enterprise engaged in cross-regional distribution has effectively taken advantage of the fair’s openness to a wide variety of goods. By using a flexible “small-batch trial orders” procurement model to introduce speciality products from Southeast Asia, the enterprise has successfully reduced excess stock and distribution barriers while improving its responsiveness to market trends.

Additionally, enterprises from Belt and Road countries have used the fair to test their sales potential in the Greater Bay Area market. At the previous fair, a Singaporean confectionery brand sold out on the first day, which significantly raised its profile in Macao and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It is currently exploring the possibility of setting up a base in Macao.

All-round upgrade of six exhibition areas to build a complete matching ecosystem for the senior wellness industry

In response to the development needs of the silver economy and the wellness industry, the 2026GMBPF has fully upgraded its six core exhibition areas, which include the Guangdong Branded Products Zone, the Macao Featured Products Zone, the “Belt and Road” Products Zone, the Smart Senior Wellness Experience Pavilion, the Healthy Living Zone, and the New Gourmet Tasting Zone. A series of supporting activities will be held concurrently in a variety of formats, including forums, matching sessions, and special experiential sessions. These activities are designed to build a complete matching ecosystem for the senior wellness industry, encouraging in-depth exchanges and collaborative innovation between upstream and downstream enterprises involved in product R&D, service models, and cross-border co-operation.

For more information about the 2026GMBPF, please visit the official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, call (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.