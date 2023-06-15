New Hours for Disaster Recovery Centers in Guam

All FEMA disaster recovery centers in Guam are adjusting their hours, starting Sunday, June 18. Below is the new schedule:

At a recovery center, Guam residents who were affected by Typhoon Mawar can learn more about FEMA and other federal disaster assistance programs, understand any letters received from FEMA, get answers to questions about applications, or get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistances. Use the DRC Locator to help find the nearest center.

Visiting a disaster recovery center is not the only option to apply for FEMA assistance. Disaster survivors may apply for federal assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, by calling 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents).

