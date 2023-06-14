Verve Group Selects Cedara as Its Global Sustainability Partner
Verve Group
Partnership strengthens ability to better service advertisers and publishersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Verve Group, an advertising technology ecosystem and a part of Media and Games Invest, today announced that it has engaged with Cedara as its global sustainability partner.
Cedara will be helping Verve Group as part of a global contract with MGI to comprehensively measure emissions across all of Verve Group’s business units and offices–including its remote workers. Sustainability has ranked as one of the company’s top priorities. Now, with Cedara’s counsel, it is committed to further demonstrating where and how its energy outputs can be generated more efficiently.
“Verve Group advertisers and publishers have been asking us with a great amount of frequency about how we measure sustainability as part of our operations. It’s clear that the environment matters to them, and we need to further our previous commitments to measure what really matters to them,” said Sameer Sondhi, co-CEO of Verve Group. “Cedara impressed upon us that measuring emissions needs to go far beyond what we have already done. We’re eagerly anticipating what will be learned about how we operate and, importantly, how the entire MGI organization can improve our sustainability responsibility.”
Cedara's Enterprise solution enables granular mapping of carbon emissions across all Scopes and Cedara's Media Taxonomy, which is built within the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol framework. Its automated omnichannel, campaign emissions measurement, deep business intelligence, and real-time data sharing capabilities with advertisers will be crucial in showing the effects of campaign-level emissions.
Sondhi noted that one of the key components in choosing Cedara was its innovative approaches to reduce and offset both corporate and campaign-level emissions.
“We were impressed with the capacity that Verve Group delivers to its clients, and it provided us a backdrop to showcase even more innovations that would benefit them,” said David Shaw, CEO of Cedara. “We’re eager to show Verve Group how to build a more effective carbon map, make investment decisions, and accelerate efforts to achieve net zero across its media supply chain.”
Verve Group will formally recognize its partnership with Cedara at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, where Verve Group will host a launch event with Cedara on Wednesday, June 21 at 4:00 PM.
About Verve Group (www.verve.com)
Verve Group has created a more efficient and privacy-focused way to buy and monetize advertising. Verve Group is an ecosystem of demand and supply technologies fusing data, media, and technology together to deliver results and growth to both advertisers and publishers–no matter the screen or location, no matter who, what, or where a customer is. With 22 offices across the globe and with an eye on servicing forward-thinking advertising customers, Verve Group’s solutions are trusted by more than 90 of the United States’ top 100 advertisers, 4,000 publishers globally, and the world’s top demand-side platforms. Verve Group is a subsidiary of Media and Games Invest (MGI).
About Cedara
Cedara, the carbon intelligence platform, is on a mission to help businesses decarbonize and to build a more sustainable future for society. Through its comprehensive product suite, Cedara maps the carbon intensity across supply chains to empower investment teams to decarbonize the supply path across their goods and services. Cedara adopts a high-impact, data driven approach to develop transformative solutions for businesses and their partners to accelerate the shift to a net zero economy. Founded in 2021, Cedara is headquartered in New York City with offices in the US and UK. To learn more, please visit cedara.io.
CONTACT: Michael Shmarak for Verve Group
+1.312.919.9222
Eric Shih for Cedara
+1.917.405.5727
Mark Naples
WIT Strategy
+1 646-265-7372
email us here