Sheeva.AI Adds SheevaConnect™ to its Award-winning In-vehicle Commerce Product Suite
The patented tech uses precise location to activate & pay for service points - like gas pumps, EV chargers, or parking meters - right from the car’s IVI screen
Marrying the desire to transact with an easy, simple way to start and complete that transaction, using hyper-precise location and digital payments, will drive broad adoption of in-car transactions”TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheeva.AI, the leading provider of in-vehicle payments and services, announced the launch of SheevaConnect™, the newest product in its growing in-car commerce solution suite.
— Lokesh Kumar, CTO, Sheeva.AI
SheevaConnect™ is a patented cloud-based platform, associated APIs, and embedded software that facilitates activation and contactless payments for the nearby contextual services, like fueling, EV charging, parking and so on, by using proprietary algorithms to detect highly accurate vehicle location layered with mapping and geofencing of the point of service – meaning a specific gas pump, charging station, or parking spot.
SheevaConnect™, along with the company’s patented SheevaLocate™ and SheevaFence™ technologies, work together as a one-stop product platform making the driver’s customer experience around routine transactions related to their car easier and seamless. No extra apps, fewer card and button taps, all aimed at improving user satisfaction.
“Marrying the desire to transact with an easy, simple way to start and complete that transaction, using hyper-precise location and digital payments, is what will drive broad adoption of in-car transactions and connected vehicle technology altogether,” says Lokesh Kumar, CTO of Sheeva.AI.
“Your car is becoming more than a transportation platform,” he adds. “As it becomes more connected, it becomes a new space in your life, a second home, and that demands an exceptional customer experience.”
“It’s so much easier than what we have to do now,” says Gani Nayak, CEO at KVSTech LLC, an automotive technology consultancy, about SheevaConnect™. “There’s no need for multiple apps, or for finding the right credit card, or grappling with strange hardware at parking lots or EV charging stations that present confusing User Interfaces or are out of service.”
“The Sheeva.AI process is simple: tap once on your car’s infotainment screen to activate and pay,” he adds.
The firm recently won the top prize in the Location Analytics category at the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards, alongside other category winners like Intel, Toshiba and Standard AI.
The firm’s innovative products are currently in trials with automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers globally.
About Sheeva.AI
Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen.
The company’s SheevaFence™ and SheevaLocate™ technology automatically detects the vehicle at the specific gas pump, parking spot, EV charger, or drive-through lane. Its SheevaConnect™ and SheevaPay™ products use an open API platform to integrate payments directly via the cloud and SDK through a secure digital wallet, requiring no additional hardware and no new apps.
Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, as well as New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany), and Nagoya (Japan). More information is available at www.sheeva.ai, and you can check out our demo videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6zPzmJkAI&t=6s
The Sheeva.AI demo video loop (~9mins)