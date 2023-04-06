Sheeva.AI’s Launch of SheevaLocate and SheevaFence Redefines In-Vehicle Commerce

Activate fueling, charging or parking from inside the car
The products leverage precise location to activate service points, like EV chargers & fuel pumps, directly from the car’s IVI screen & enable seamless payment
With this approach, there's no need for multiple apps, struggling with credit cards, or grappling with unfamiliar outdoor hardware. Tap once on your car’s infotainment screen to pay and proceed.”
— Lokesh Kumar, CTO, Sheeva.AI
TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheeva.AI, the leading provider of in-vehicle payments and services, announced the launch of its SheevaFence and SheevaLocate products.
SheevaLocate is a patented software solution to enable highly accurate vehicle location, to within 2 meters.
SheevaFence is a patent-pending, cloud-based platform and associated APIs that enables a proprietary geofencing and mapping solution for point-of-service localization (i.e. to an individual fuel dispenser, EV charging plug, parking space, etc.) to allow for activation of that service from inside the car.
SheevaLocate and SheevaFence work together to make the customer experience around routine transactions - including “grudge purchases” like buying gas, charging your EV or picking up your online purchase at the nearest grocery store – easier and seamless. No extra apps, fewer card and button taps, all aimed at improving customer satisfaction.
“Utilizing precise location to activate service points and facilitate payment for such services, all through a digital wallet accessible via the vehicle's infotainment screen, is crucial in unleashing this new avenue of digital commerce,” says Lokesh Kumar, CTO of Sheeva.AI.
“With this approach, there's no need for multiple apps, struggling to locate credit cards, or grappling with unfamiliar hardware at parking lots or EV charging stations. The process is simple: tap once on your car’s infotainment screen to pay and proceed,” he adds.
“We’re thrilled to announce the rollout of these cornerstone products of our technology suite, SheevaFence and SheevaLocate,” he says. “It’s been a team effort over the last five years.”
“We see in-car commerce like this as the future,” says Atsushi Takagi, President of Hagiwara America, Inc., a partner of Sheeva.AI. “Precise vehicle location and in-car payments technology is the key to unlocking what is becoming a multi-billion dollar market.”
Independent research firm BIS Research recently said their data shows global in-car transactions could be worth nearly $30 billion annually by the end of the decade.
According to Sheeva.AI's Kumar, SheevaLocate and SheevaFence “mark the beginning of a new era where your vehicle can offer more than just transportation from Point A to Point B. As a driver or passenger, our suite of products delivers an exceptional customer experience in today's connected car environment."
These innovative products are currently in trials with automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers globally.
About Sheeva.AI:
Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen.
Sheeva.AI's technology is capable of identifying the location of a vehicle at a designated gas pump, parking space, EV charging station, or drive-through lane. By leveraging the Sheeva.AI Open API, integrating secure payments directly through the cloud and SDK via a digital wallet is straightforward, without any additional hardware or applications required.
Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, as well as New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany), and Nagoya (Japan).
