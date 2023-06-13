Job Opening: Office and Adminstrative Specialist, Intermediate

The Office of the State Auditor ensures transparent, accountable, and effective government.

Job Description

This position provides skilled support services for management staff for the completion, release, and publication of reports and other documents for the Audit Practice Division.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Format audit reports and other documents including accounting and auditing manuals, according to the Audit Practice Division's formatting and professional standards. Distribute audit reports by varying methods to various users.

Provide support to Audit Practice Division for maintenance of continuing professional education and independence records and support for OSA staff training.

Provide support for the telephone pool and serve as backup to the office receptionist as needed.

Prepare materials for presentations and training for other Office of the State Auditor divisions as needed

Department : Audit Practice

: Audit Practice Job ID : 66479

: 66479 Number of Positions Available : 1

: 1 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date: 6/26/2023

Minimum Qualifications

Skills in business English sufficient to compose and edit correspondence and reports using proper grammar, punctuation, and spelling.

English speaking skills sufficient to communicate effectively with a wide variety of individuals.

Skills in customer service sufficient to provide prompt, courteous, and accurate information to customers over the phone and in person.

Skills in word processing sufficient to draft letters, memos, and reports.

Skills in data entry sufficient to enter staff continuing education records into a database system.

Preferred Qualifications

Two or more years post-secondary education.

Experience entering data into a database systems.

Experience working in an auditing and or finance setting.

Experience working in an office/clerical setting.

Experience with Americans with Disabilities accessibility formatting for reports and other communications.

Additional Requirements

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, a criminal background check and driver's history check prior to appointment.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.