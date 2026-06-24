Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha to Attend Viola Gopher Count - June 17, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

State Auditor Julie Blaha to Attend Viola Gopher Count

“The Viola Gopher Count is a reminder that local government works best when it brings people together. What started as a practical solution to a local problem has grown into a celebration that reconnects neighbors, families and generations,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha will attend the annual Viola Gopher Count on Thursday, June 18 and will be available for interviews with members of the media covering the event.

The Viola Gopher Count was first held in 1874 and celebrates a Minnesota tradition of counting gopher feet for bounty as part of a community-wide effort to protect local farms from vermin destroying their crops. Today, the event combines that history of the annual bounty count with festivities including a parade, contests and music.

“The Viola Gopher Count is a reminder that local government works best when it brings people together. What started as a practical solution to a local problem has grown into a celebration that reconnects neighbors, families and generations,” State Auditor Julie Blaha said. “I’m always happy to celebrate a tradition that reminds us that the numbers tell a story.”

When:

Thursday, June 18 and Auditor Blaha will be available for interviews onsite from 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Where:

Viola Town Hall

4010 Center St NE

Eyota, MN 55934

For press inquiries or to schedule an interview during the event, contact Nadine Kottom-Dale at 612-391-7000 or nadine.kottom-dale@osa.state.mn.us.

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