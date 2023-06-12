Join MDC to “talk turkey” during July 6 Wild Webcast

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites turkey hunters, landowners and managers, and others interested in Missouri’s wild turkeys and turkey hunting to its “MDC Wild Webcast on Talkin’ Turkey” on Thursday, July 6, at noon.

MDC Turkey Biologist Nick Oakley and MDC Turkey Habitat Initiative Coordinator Meagan Duffee-Yates will share information on the wild turkey population in Missouri including harvest trends, production trends, MDC’s annual brood survey, and research findings. They will also discuss habitat loss and the impacts of weather and predators on turkey numbers. They will take questions from webcast attendees as time permits.

Register in advance for the free, live MDC Wild Webcast on Talkin’ Turkey at short.mdc.mo.gov/4Po. Then join the webcast live on July 6 from noon to 1 p.m.

Learn more about Missouri wild turkeys from the MDC online Field Guide at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/wild-turkey.

Learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.