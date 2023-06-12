Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,885 in the last 365 days.

Join MDC to “talk turkey” during July 6 Wild Webcast

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites turkey hunters, landowners and managers, and others interested in Missouri’s wild turkeys and turkey hunting to its “MDC Wild Webcast on Talkin’ Turkey” on Thursday, July 6, at noon.  

MDC Turkey Biologist Nick Oakley and MDC Turkey Habitat Initiative Coordinator Meagan Duffee-Yates will share information on the wild turkey population in Missouri including harvest trends, production trends, MDC’s annual brood survey, and research findings. They will also discuss habitat loss and the impacts of weather and predators on turkey numbers. They will take questions from webcast attendees as time permits.

Register in advance for the free, live MDC Wild Webcast on Talkin’ Turkey at  short.mdc.mo.gov/4Po. Then join the webcast live on July 6 from noon to 1 p.m.

Learn more about Missouri wild turkeys from the MDC online Field Guide at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/wild-turkey.

Learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.

You just read:

Join MDC to “talk turkey” during July 6 Wild Webcast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more