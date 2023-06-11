Kokoda Track Authority Rangers Undergo Training

Twelve Kokoda Track Authority (KTA) rangers underwent the Advanced Ranger Course, funded by the Kokoda Initiative program under the Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership. This comprehensive training, conducted by INLOC, aimed to build their capacity and equip the rangers with essential skills necessary for effective management and preservation of the Kokoda Track.

As the 12 KTA rangers complete their Advanced Ranger Course, they emerge as leaders in sustainable trail management, equipped with enhanced skills and knowledge, they will continue to protect the Kokoda Track, ensuring its preservation for future generations to enjoy. This collaboration between the Kokoda Track Authority, INLOC, and the Kokoda Initiative program exemplifies the power of partnerships in achieving sustainable conservation goals.

In recognising the importance of sustainable tourism practices and the vital role their rangers play, as the organisation’s eyes and ears on the ground, KTA has invested in their training and development, to ensure that the Kokoda Track remains a pristine and culturally significant destination. The Kokoda Track is one of Papua New Guinea’s top tourist attractions.

The Advanced Ranger Course began in October 2022 and concluded in June 2023, primarily in Efogi village. Nestled in the Central Province, Efogi is home to a KTA ranger station and serves as a crucial hub along the Kokoda Trail. Accessible only by trekking, small planes, or helicopters, this remote location provides an ideal setting for rangers to immerse themselves in the natural environment and gain firsthand experience in trail management.

During the intensive training, rangers explored various aspects of conservation and sustainability. The rangers were also trained in Occupational Health and Safety, Governance Arrangements, Conflict Resolution, and the use of digital media for recording and observing native and threatened species, utilizing GPS technology. Armed with these skills, the rangers are better equipped to protect the fragile ecosystems and cultural heritage along the Kokoda Track.

KTA’s decision to employ local rangers from the Kokoda area ensures a deep connection to the community and fosters strong relationships. And the inclusion of women as rangers within the KTA is another significant step towards gender balance and inclusivity. Their presence as role models sends a powerful message, encouraging future generations to strive for gender equality in all fields.

By involving local residents in the conservation efforts, the KTA is fostering a sense of ownership and pride in preserving the trail’s natural beauty and historical significance. This strengthens the bond between the KTA, the local population, and the PNG government.

Source: Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (PNG TPA)

Photo Credits: Pauline Riman – PNG TPA