Fiji Launches Farm to Fork (F2F) Initiative to Promote Sustainable Food Practices

In a significant move to promote sustainable food practices, the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, supported by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry, launched the Farm to Fork (F2F) initiative.

The inaugural workshop, “Connecting Farmers to Chefs,” aimed to strengthen the linkage between local farmers and hotels, restaurants, and other food and beverage outlets. Held in March earlier this year at the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort in Sigatoka, the workshop featured speakers, including local farmers, chefs, hotel procurement managers, and policymakers who shared their expertise and insights on various aspects of the food system. Close to 70 participants attended, including government stakeholders, farmer cooperatives and clusters from agriculture and aquaculture, middlemen, and key decision-makers in the hospitality industry, such as chefs, food and beverage managers, and hotel purchasing officers.

A Steering Committee was established to guide the F2F initiative, comprising representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, FAO, Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association, Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry, Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Chef Lance Seeto, and Tourism Fiji.

The one-and-a-half-day workshop was a collaborative effort to foster stronger relationships between the tourism, agriculture, and fisheries sectors. Its goal is to enhance culinary experiences for visitors by promoting local cuisine. Through the F2F initiative, farmers will be linked directly with chefs and purchasing officers, ensuring fresh ingredients, consistency in supply and sustainability in the food supply chain.

The F2F initiative aligns with global trends in sustainable tourism and culinary experiences. It showcases the rich diversity of local produce while reducing the food import bill. The second F2F workshop is planned for August in Savusavu.

Photo: Group photo from the F2F workshop

Photo credit: Fiji Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation