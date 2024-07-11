Celebrating Achievements and Progress in the Division

Bula Vinaka and welcome to another monthly edition of SPTO’s Sustainable Tourism Newsbeat!

As we draw the first half of 2024 to a close, we extend our sincere appreciation for your consistent support and commitment to journey with us as we continue to support the sustainable development, management, and promotion of our Pacific destinations. June saw some notable achievements, including the launch of Fiji’s National Sustainable Tourism Framework! We are also pleased to share that our destination of focus for this Newsbeat issue is Fiji, where happiness comes naturally!

The June issue features updates from the Fiji Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation (MTCA) regarding their role as host of the 7th South Pacific Tourism Exchange in support of regional cooperation in the development of tourism. Learn more about the recently launched National Sustainable Tourism Framework for Fiji, designed to outline a decade-long strategic plan for the country’s sustainable advancement in its tourism sector. In line with the Framework, the MTCA has taken a significant step forward to promote a sustainable and healthy food supply chain with the launch of its Farm to Fork Initiative. From the industry, Fiji spotlights the launch of Rosie Holidays’ first electric vehicle fleet, in a step towards achieving its goal of 100% zero-emission vehicles.

From SPTO, the Division of Sustainable Tourism (DST) was fortunate to participate at the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC) held in Hawaii from the 6th to 16th June. SPTO also hosted a panel session on Sustainable Cultural Tourism during the festival, bringing together cultural and tourism professionals to deliberate on the role of tourism in promoting and protecting Pacific culture and heritage. Three youth representatives from SPTO also took part in the two-week-long Young Pacific Leaders (YPL) Programme held in conjunction with the event.

Furthermore, work has advanced on the situational analysis and preparation for stakeholder consultations to aid the development of the Standards and Certification Programme aimed at phasing out single-use plastics in the Pacific Tourism Sector. Consultations are scheduled for the 9th to 23rd July. Nine National Tourism Organisations will be part of the first Pacific cohort to undertake the Climate Action Planning Training delivered by the Travel Foundation and the Expedia Group with opportunity to join the 3rd Te Unga Mai Professional Development Programme organised by Regional Tourism New Zealand in Rotorua next month.

On the advocacy front, the team caught up with youths attending the YPL Programme to gauge their thoughts on tourism and the role of young people. These were shared via a social media campaign which you can find on our SPTO Facebook Page.

The June Newsbeat also provides updates from the region and the world, including the Cook Islands’ Crown of Thorns programme, Tonga tourism’s efforts in building capacity in climate finance, French Polynesia’s Sustainable Tourism Action Plan, Kiribati’s Mauri Way training, and UN Tourism’s announcement of 2027 as the International Year for Sustainable and Resilient Tourism. This issue details several interesting events, job opportunities, trainings, tips and knowledge nuggets on sustainable tourism development in the region.

Subscribe to our monthly newsletter to receive updates, invitations and announcements from the SPTO Division of Sustainable Tourism. Stay tuned for our next Newsbeat for July which will feature the Hapi Isles of Solomon Islands!

For more information or queries, please email sustainable@spto.org.