SPTO Youths Participate in the Young Pacific Leaders Programme at the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture

Catherine Mara, Benjamin Shaw, and Lusia Matairakula from the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) were awarded a unique lifetime opportunity to participate in the Young Pacific Leaders (YPL) Programme. This event was part of the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture hosted by Hawai’ from 6th – 16th June.

The YPL Programme, aimed at promoting and sustaining the unique Pacific culture and natural environment through youth empowerment, saw participation from 22 Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

This experience provided invaluable insights into the diverse and unique cultures, arts, and traditions of various Pacific Island Countries, offering firsthand experiences of artistic expressions and cultural practices from across the Pacific.

Catherine Mara acknowledged the support of SPTO and Gravitas Pasifika in funding their participation. “This initiative comes at a critical time as the region seeks innovative solutions to integrate cultural leadership and youth empowerment into sustainable development approaches,” she said.

By embracing cultural leadership and youth empowerment, the YPL programme aims to ensure these principles are integrated into sustainable development approaches. This initiative also supports the SPTO’s Division of Sustainable Tourism’s (DST) efforts in implementing the outcomes from the 2023 Pacific Youth Forum on Sustainable Tourism. It strengthens the division’s support for cultural tourism and youth involvement in the Pacific.

Lusia Matairakula shared that the experience in Hawaii was a powerful reminder of the importance of safeguarding and promoting cultural heritage.

“It emphasised the crucial need to embrace and preserve our cultural identity at personal and professional levels,” Lusia mentioned. As we continue our efforts at SPTO to support the region and the tourism industry, we must appreciate the diverse and rich Pacific cultures we are fortunate to have. By embracing these experiences and learnings, we can better support our mission to promote sustainable and culturally enriched tourism in the Pacific.”

Benjamin Shaw shared insights from a site visit to Papahana Kuaola, where the Young Leaders learnt how traditional knowledge is being revived through farming and landscaping techniques. Papahana Kuaola, a non-profit organisation, uses the natural landscape as a learning platform to educate children, students, youths, and local community members to reinforce traditional knowledge.

Catherine Mara, Benjamin Shaw, and Lusia Matairakula’s participation in the YPL Programme at the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture has underscored the importance of cultural preservation in the way we plan, manage and promote sustainable tourism. As SPTO continues its efforts to support the region and the tourism industry, it remains committed to promoting and safeguarding the diverse and rich cultures of our Blue Pacific Continent.

Photo: YPL participants at the Maui Island Governor’s office.