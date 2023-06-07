USP DEPUTY VC VISITS ACTING PM MAELANGA

Acting Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga has received a courtesy call from the visiting University of the South Pacific’s (USP) deputy vice chancellor and vice president (regional campuses and global engagement), Dr Gulio Paunga this morning.

Dr Paunga used the courtesy call to provide update to the Acting PM on the progress of the USP’s fourth campus at King George VI area.

Paunga also extend USP’s gratitude to the government for its continued assistance and support in the project.

He informed the Acting PM that the fourth campus is expected to be completed by August, two months later than the expected time of completion in June. The delay is due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The deputy vice chancellor also urged the government to support USP in its endeavor to engage the current contractor to construct labs after the completion of the project proper.

Dr Gulio Paunga highlighted that the labs are important for the campus, and it will be of immense help that the current constructor stayed on to complete the labs with government’s assistance in that particular endeavor.

Paunga also expressed USP’s desire to expand its service to Auki in Malaita Province and Gizo in Western Province. Government’s support in that area will be highly welcomed as well.

The visiting deputy vice chancellor also expressed USP’s gratitude in seeing the development of local universities in the USP member countries.

Dr Gulio Paunga encouraged Solomon Islands National University and USP to forge relationship and work together to build and develop the human resources capacity of the country.

Hon. Maelanga assured Dr Paunga of government’s commitment to continue to support USP with the on- going construction of the fourth campus at KG VI and USP’s endeavor to branch out its services to the Provinces.

ENDS///

-GCU Press