Police urge landing craft operators for sea worthy of their boats

The Royal Solomon Island is appealing to Landing Craft (LC) owners and operators to ensure their vessels are sea worthy.

The appeal came about after LC Coast Way sank between Leru island and Mary island in West Russell Islands, Central Province with 13 crew members.

The recent incident Tulagi police recued 28 passengers from a sunken LC between Guadalcanal and Florida islands on 8 September 2024.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province Superintendent David Soakai says, “Police in Tulagi received a report from the Maritime Rescue Centre concerning the vessel due to a leakage at the back of the vessel and failure of all three onboard generators which were unable to pump out the incoming water.”

PPC Soakai says, “Before the vessel sank, the first six crew members used their life jackets and swam to Leru Island. They arrived safely and alerted the local community who came out to assist and rescue the other seven.”

All the landing crafts and the passenger vessels should undergo regular inspections and maintenance to ensure the vessels are sea worthy before departing to any destination. Always adhere to safety regulations to prevent such incidents from happening.

The Tulagi Police extends its gratitude to the local community at Leru for their response in ensuring the safety of all crew members involved.

An enquiry file has been established and investigation into this matter is underway.

