Commissioner visit Lata Corrections

Commissioner of the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Mactus Forau was given an official welcome when he recently visited Lata Correctional Centre (LCC) in Temotu Province.

Commissioner Forau was there to inform his officers on human resources development plan, transfers orders, training opportunities, promotion, and as well as to see for himself the performance and professional standards of his officers and inmates.

Forau encourage the LCC management and his staff during the muster, to maintain a high level of discipline and professionalism to build public confidence and trust to the Correctional Service Solomon Islands.

Lata Corrections supervising Commandant Inspector John Vaka thanked the Commissioner for his visit to the Centre and the moral support rendered by his Executive office.

During this official visit, Commissioner Forau also made a courtesy call to the Temotu Provincial Government Executive to deliberate on the expansion and relocation of Lata Correctional Centre.

He said relocation of LCC are paramount and must be implemented accordingly due to its geographical location.

“Lata Correctional Centre needs to be developed and expanded so that it could cater for more developments such as, joinery, tailoring and bakery”, says Forau.

He uttered to the Provincial government and stake holders to invest in the capacity development of inmates so that they become an asset in nation building upon their release into their communities.

“The rehabilitation of inmates is an integral part of the work of Correctional Service Solomon Islands”,

Temotu Provincial Government Premier, Hon Stanley Tehiahua thanked the CSSI Commissioner for his visit to the Province.

Honorable Premier assured the CSSI head that the Temotu Government in Unity for Reform & Advancement (TGURA) will continue to render support to the work of CSSI in the Province.

Premier Tehiahua also reaffirm to Commissioner Forau that the allocate site for Correctional development is fully supported by his government and looking forward to support CSSI in its development aspirations and plans.

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau acknowledge and thank the Temotu Provincial Government, Key Stakeholders and Communities for their support and prayers to Lata Corrections and CSSI as whole.

Group photo with the Temotu Provincial Government and Executive after the courtesy visit at the Provincial Headquarter, Lata, Temotu Province.

Provincial Police Commander Temotu Province Superintendent Toaki pose for a photo shot with Commissioner Mactus Forau and Lata Correctional Centre Supervising Commandant Inspector John Vaka after a courtesy visit.

RT. Rev. Bishop Patteson Nibeo of Temotu Diocese pose for a photo shot with Commissioner Mactus Forau after courtesy visit.

Third (right) Ishmael Kekou, Principal Magistrate Temotu province and third (left) CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau pose for a group photo with magistrate staff and LCC Commandant.

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau have a fruitful discussion with Temotu Health and Medical Services staff.

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau have a fruitful discussion with Lata CC inmates.

Ends//

CSSI Press