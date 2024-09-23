Knowing Your Public Service and Code of Conduct courses conducted for Ministry of Finance and Treasury.

The Ministry of Public Service through IPAM department facilitated Knowing Your Public Service (KYPS) and Solomon Islands Public Service Code of Conduct (COC) training for five departments in Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MoFT). The departments are Customs & Excise, Inland Revenue, MOFT Corporate Service, Information Communication and Technology and Treasury divisions. A total of twenty-nine participants attended the training. This training was fully funded by MOFT as a requested training.

On behalf of the participants, Michael Lalo acknowledged IPAM for coordinating and facilitating the training. They are so privileged to attend the KYPS and COC courses which will certainly, an added value to their work performance.

The Ministry of Finance and Treasury is consist of eight divisions, and such training brings them together to understand and appreciate one another and how they link within their divisions and the whole government system.

On behalf of Ministry of Public Service and IPAM Division, Director Solomon Manea acknowledged the course participants for their passion to learn and commitments in completing the training. He thanked the Ministry of Finance and Treasury for funding the resources for the delivery of the two requested trainings. He stated that these trainings are induction trainings that will upgrade the participants’ competence in understanding the public service expectations and the environment.

The training closes with presentation of certificates.