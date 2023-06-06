Judicial Profile: Orange County Judge Scott Van Camp

(Subscription required) Since becoming a commissioner in 2019, Van Camp has striven to bring his public service experience as an Orange County deputy public defender and deputy district attorney to bear in making these hard decisions. "He is a very deferential and fair bench officer, a judge that I look up to, and he does have experience working in both the DA's office and the public defender's office, which I think gives him a unique insight into his job as a judge," said Bradley R. Walker of the Orange County district attorney's office.