Inquiry report on knowledge requirements for a permanent residence permit presented

SWEDEN, May 30 - Today, Inquiry Chair and Judge Fredrik Fries presented his inquiry report to Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard. The Inquiry proposes introducing requirements of Swedish language skills and knowledge of Swedish society as conditions for being granted a permanent residence permit.

“If a person wants to live and work in this country, Swedish language skills and basic knowledge of Swedish society are key. It is important that people understand both their social obligations and their rights. The proposals included in today’s Inquiry will be circulated for consultation immediately after it is presented,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

The Inquiry was tasked with submitting proposals to introduce requirements of Swedish language skills and knowledge of Swedish society as conditions for being granted a permanent residence permit. The purpose of the Inquiry was to promote integration and foster an inclusive society of empowered individuals with improved opportunities to actively participate in society.

Under the Inquiry’s proposals, these skills and knowledge should be demonstrated by passing a special digital test for permanent residence permit applicants, which will consist of two parts: one on the Swedish language and the other on Swedish society.

The Inquiry proposes that the legislative proposals enter into force on 1 July 2027.