Structure and paving work to begin in Baggs

BAGGS, Wyo.- Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and McGarvin-Moberly, with subcontractors DeBernardi Construction Co., will begin work in the Town of Baggs today, weather permitting.

The first phase of the three phase project on Wyoming Highway 789 and Wyoming Highway 70 will involve sidewalk, curb and gutter, ADA updates, and double gutter work. Crews will close alternating intersections to complete the work. This will include all the intersections on both WY789 and WY70 in the Town of Baggs.

Milling and paving work within town will follow starting mid to late June. This work will also be completed on WYO 789 to the Colorado border and on the first mile of WYO 70 to the east of town.

The final phase of work will consist of bridge work on the Little Snake River Bridge on the North end of town and the Ledford Slough Bridge east of town.

In addition to shutting down the intersections, crews will complete lane and shoulder closures to complete most of the work. Temporary traffic lights on the structures for a stop and go traffic pattern will be used.

Motorists will likely encounter travel delays through the work zone, including potential lane shifts and lowered speed limits. Travelers should take it slow and stay alert for changing construction patterns.

The work is expected to be completed in September 2023. All project schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.