Interstate 80 truck parking area project begins

EVANSTON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Whitaker Construction, have been mobilizing equipment in preparation for the reconstruction of the truck parking outside of Evanston.

Beginning today, July 13th, crews will be closing access to both the eastbound and westbound truck parking areas at mile marker 6 near the Bear River exit in Evanston. Crews will be cleaning the parking areas and working on excavation in preparation for the construction of a temporary access road. The existing parking areas will remain closed until October 31st of this year for construction operations. Both parking areas will reopen prior to the winter season.

During construction, drivers should expect shoulder work and potential lane closures in both the eastbound and westbound lanes over the course of the summer.

The scope of work for this project includes the expansion of the current truck parking areas and a new off road vehicle trail. The work will involve excavation, concrete paving operations, installing sheet piling, roadway lighting system, and signing on I-80 beginning at mile marker 6.68 east of Evanston in Uinta County.

The contract for this project was awarded this past May for approximately $40 million to Utah-based Whitaker Construction Co. Inc. for the construction of truck parking areas on Interstate 80 beginning at mile marker 6.68 east of Evanston. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2028.

WYDOT was awarded a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to build hundreds of new semitruck parking spaces in southwest Wyoming.

WYDOT received more than $26.6 million through the 2023-2024 federal Rural Surface Transportation Grant from the Department of Transportation, to build about 365 truck parking spaces along Interstate 80 near Evanston.