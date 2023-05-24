Bombora Named A Leader in B2B Intent Data Providers Evaluation by Independent Research Firm
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023.
“Bombora’s current offering features some of the strongest buying cycle analysis in the industry, outstanding accuracy, and a differentiated means of capturing B2B intent,” according to the Forrester report. “Its Company Surge methodology has become the de facto industry standard for noise filtering, and its co-op of more than 5,000 sites is a differentiator due to the exclusivity agreements it’s negotiated with 87% of the sites.”
One of the originators of the B2B Intent data industry, “Bombora is a trusted source for both clients and other intent providers,” according to the Forrester report. 6Sense and Madison Logic, two other companies named Leaders in the report, have integrated Bombora data within their offerings.
“Bombora’s strategy has always been to make our Intent data available within the tools that sales and marketing teams use on a daily basis, and we believe the Forrester Wave proves that our data is the fuel powering the B2B insights landscape,” said Mark Connon, President of Bombora. “For us, our Leader position is a testament to the product we’ve built.”
Bombora was one of only two companies that received a “5” rating from Forrester in the Data Acquisition & Processing criteria, and the only company to receive the same score in the Reporting & Insights criterion. Bombora also received the second highest number of 5/5 scores in the Wave, doing so in twelve out of 26 criteria.
Forrester evaluated companies on criteria from three high-level categories:
-Current offering. Each vendor’s position on the vertical axis of the Forrester Wave graphic indicates the strength of its current offering. Key criteria for these solutions include data coverage, data granularity, intent data types, data acquisition and processing, accuracy and noise filtering, customer marketing, retention, cross-sell, data security and compliance, analytics capabilities, reporting and insights, and data delivery.
-Strategy. Placement on the horizontal axis indicates the strength of the vendors’ strategies. We evaluated vision, innovation, roadmap, partner ecosystem, pricing flexibility and transparency, and global delivery strategy.
-Market presence. Represented by the size of the markers on the graphic, our market presence scores reflect each vendor’s number of enterprise-level intent customers and product revenue.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
