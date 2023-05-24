DJ Bigg V in Association With The United States All-Star DJs Launches “Brown Liquor Music” Syndicated Radio Show

Need a DJ? Call DJ Bigg V. It really works!!!

The United States All-Star DJs, Poncho Strickland, Melz On The Mic, and DJ Bigg V creates “Brown Liquor Music” for Southern Soul and Blues artists to get heard.

Brown Liquor Music is a Syndicated Radio Show that features Southern Soul and Blues artists in multiple markets and growing.” — DJ Bigg V

GREENVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In association with the United States All-Star DJs, award winning and International DJ, DJ Bigg V, has successfully launched “Brown Liquor Music,” a syndicated radio show that provides artists in the music genre of Southern Soul and Blues with airplay on a multitude of radio stations.

“Brown Liquor Music” is the brainchild of the United States All-Star DJs, Poncho Strickland, Melz On The Mic, and DJ Bigg V. It originally began as a popular mixtape series that quickly became a fan favorite which ultimately led to them officially launching it as a syndicated radio show. “Brown Liquor Music” can be heard in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. It’s also available internationally in Germany and London. DJ Bigg V elaborates, “I’m very excited about the future of Southern Soul and Blues. The genre is rapidly growing, and fans are really supporting their favorite artists. This radio show will help introduce new artists to a bigger fan base with the listening audience being able to groove to the current hits also.”

For more than 20 years, international radio jock, DJ Bigg V has been breaking the best R&B and Hip-Hop in the clubs, on radio, and online. From spinning the hottest new music from major label artists to changing the lives of upcoming independent entertainers with extraordinary exposure, DJ Bigg V has an undeniable influence in the music industry. Additionally, his voice is heard all over the world with professional voiceovers. Now adding to his expertise and experience, DJ Bigg V has expanded his portfolio to include Southern Soul and Blues by headlining shows as a DJ, booking artists and radio promotion. A radio personality on Ark-La-Miss stations 97.9 The Beat and Star 101, DJ Bigg V’s recent endeavor makes perfect sense. His Mississippi Delta breeding grounds is the birthplace of blues.

With a very successful and storied career in the world of entertainment and music, DJ Bigg V has helped propel some of today’s top artists such as Mississippi’s own Big K.R.I.T., Collective Music Group’s Yo Gotti, Maybach Music Group’s Rick Ross, FreeBandz’ Future, Memphis’ rising star Big Boogie, and countless others from indie to worldwide superstardom. After winning the "#1 DJ in the South" Award at the 2022 Southern Entertainment Awards, DJ Bigg V linked up with DJ Jay Woods and released “Let’s Do It” which features SB SurfsUp, Roxay and Prince Djae with production by Break Da Knob Bell. Last year, DJ Bigg V also connected with Lil’ Zac The DJ and Pookie (of UrbanSouth) and formed The DJ Pack which executive produces music to help promote and market indie artists through music collaborations. The trio’s first release is “Tee It Up.” Both singles are available for purchase and streaming on all DSPs (digital streaming platforms).

Last November, DJ Bigg V served as the Official DJ for the Soul Bowl Pre-Thanksgiving Black Affair which was held at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson, MS. With last year’s accomplishments in the rearview mirror, 2023 is turning out to be a momentous year for him. DJ Bigg V is currently DJing monthly on the weekends at Harlow’s Casino Resort and Spa in Greenville, MS. Furthermore, he secured talent for the Delta N.E.YO. Festival in Dumas, AR while overseeing the sounds and rocking the crowd. Recently, DJ Bigg V was the Official DJ for the 46th Annual World Catfish Festival’s Catfish Disco Afterparty, and the Route to America Music Festival and served as Ollie Moore’s Official Touring DJ at the world-renowned Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, TN.

For DJ services, Hosting, Radio and Digital Promotions, Public Speaking, Artist Booking, Concerts, Parties, Artist Development, Major and Indie Label Consulting, etc. please contact DJ Bigg V at (662) 347-4136 or by e-mail: vradio@gmail.com.

