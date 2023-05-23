One Month Left to Register for Disaster Assistance

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana residents affected by the March 31 – April 1 storms and tornados have one month left to register for FEMA disaster assistance.

The deadline to register is June 14, 2023. If you had storm-related expenses and live or own a business in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan or White counties, you should register as soon as possible. Federal disaster assistance may provide grants from FEMA or low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help pay for costs your insurance doesn’t cover.

To date, survivors who have registered have been approved for over $6.4 million in federal assistance.

To register, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Survivors can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center, where FEMA and SBA specialists are available to help with applications, answer questions and provide referrals to local resources. Locations and hours are listed below.

DISASTER RECOVERY CENTERS Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Closed Sundays Sullivan County Johnson County Morgan County 110 North Main St. 999 North Front St. 1749 Hospital Dr. Sullivan, IN 47882 Whiteland, IN 46184 Martinsville, IN 46151 MOBILE DISASTER RECOVERY CENTERS Hours: Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. | Wednesday, Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Closed Sundays May 18-20 Monroe County 7973 W Main St. Stinesville, IN 47464 May 22-24 Clinton County 1859 S. Jackson St. Frankfort, IN 46041

