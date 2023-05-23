CORRECTION: St Albans // Missing juvenile
The date in the below press release has been corrected
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION – Missing/Runaway Juvenile
CASE#: 23A2005118
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: May 18th, 2023, between 2300-0600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Reynolds Rd, Georgia VT
VIOLATION: Missing/Runaway Juvenile
NAME: Nevaeh Sheridan
Age: 15
City, State of Residence: Georgia VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 22nd, 2023, at approximately 1645 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a missing juvenile. Investigation revealed that the juvenile was last seen the night of Thursday May 18th, before she went missing from her residence in the night. Anybody with information on the juvenile’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Finley at the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public that harboring a runaway juvenile is a criminal offense.
