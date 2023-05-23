Submit Release
CORRECTION: St Albans // Missing juvenile

The date in the below press release has been corrected

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION – Missing/Runaway Juvenile

 

CASE#: 23A2005118

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans              

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: May 18th, 2023, between 2300-0600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reynolds Rd, Georgia VT

VIOLATION: Missing/Runaway Juvenile

 

NAME: Nevaeh Sheridan

Age: 15

City, State of Residence: Georgia VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 22nd, 2023, at approximately 1645 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a missing juvenile. Investigation revealed that the juvenile was last seen the night of Thursday May 18th, before she went missing from her residence in the night. Anybody with information on the juvenile’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Finley at the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public that harboring a runaway juvenile is a criminal offense.

 

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

