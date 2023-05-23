Bright Mountain Media Partners with Audigent, Creating Audience Building Synergies Across Its Growing Portfolio
Media Holding Company Gains Access to Curation Tools to Make Audiences Available at ScaleNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, announced that Bright Mountain Media (OTCQB: BMTM), a global holding company with current investments in digital media technology, publishing, audience, and first-party consumer insights, is now utilizing Audigent’s DMP, data monetization tools, and its proprietary identity platform, Hadron ID, across its suite of publishing brands.
Through the use of these tools, Bright Mountain can more easily and effectively organize its audience data and make it available across channels, including CTV, so that brands can access its valuable mom and multicultural audiences.
Bright Mountain’s publishing arm, Wild Sky Media, reaches more than 30 million unique users across sites including CafeMom, Mom.com, Mamas Latinas, and Latinas. These sites offer global reach through hyper-engaging content, connecting advertisers to multicultural audiences that will help grow their brands.
Bright Mountain Media will now utilize Audigent technology to better organize audience insights and drive revenue. Wild Sky’s suite of lifestyle and family content sites will also become part of Audigent’s partner network, providing brands and agencies access to critical publisher first-party audience data to accurately reach valuable segments, including the critical mom decision-maker audience. Additionally, PMPs fueled by Audigent’s data will now be available through Bright Mountain’s newly branded (and soon to be launched) stand alone technology stack, BrightStream.
“As demonstrated through Bright Mountain Media's recent acquisition of the insights and agency divisions from Big Village and this exciting partnership with Audigent, Bright Mountain is making decisive moves in the audience building space. This partnership with Audigent brings an important new layer to both our publishing and technology offerings,” said Jonathan Slavin, Global CRO of Bright Mountain Media.
Slavin continues, “Audigent’s innovations have brought all of the leading data companies on board, and that network effect is very attractive to publishers looking to grow their revenue. We now have the tools to help organize our audience insights across our suite of sites. Once those unique audiences are organized and packaged, advertisers can reach our users on both our owned and operated sites and across the web.”
Audigent helps leading publishers and data companies innovate their offerings, applying cutting-edge curation techniques and technology that make it easy for advertisers to access these audiences in cookie-free environments. Bright Mountain Media joins Audigent's partner network that includes Penske Media, Fandom and Recurrent Ventures. Focusing on demand-based solutions for publishers, Audigent has become a go-to partner for publishers, especially given the growing complexities to the ecosystem.
Audigent’s growth in the past year has also included partnerships with data providers including TransUnion, Equifax, Epsilon and Experian, all of whom have made their audiences available in Audigent’s suite of PMPs which include SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products. These innovations and new partnerships are why Audigent debuted on the Inc. 5000 in the top 5% of fastest-growing companies, making them one of the top five fastest-growing companies in ad tech.
“Even amid a tough landscape for publishers, Bright Mountain has built strong momentum through premium content that attracts a valuable audience of moms and family decision-makers,” said Jake Abraham, Chief Commercial Officer at Audigent. “Audiences like this help publishers like Bright Mountain maintain demand for inventory, and Audigent provides the tools and strategy to grow their offerings. We give publishers access to greater scale and drive their desirable audiences into new and emerging channels, like CTV, ensuring that their audiences are available wherever advertisers need them.”
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
About Bright Mountain
Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof—fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain Media’s brands include Big Village Insights, Big Village Agency, Wild Sky Media, and BrightStream. For more Information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.
